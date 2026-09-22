High Plains Civic Media Network launches in October 2026

The High Plains Civic Media Network (CMN) is a grass roots initiative to better serve the regional news and information needs of the High Plains. The CMN’s intent is to further HPPR’s mission of “supporting and enriching the civic, educational, community and cultural life of residents of the High Plains” and build on HPPR’s nearly 50 years experience in using electronic media to build communities of shared place and interest.

In the same pioneering spirit that has long driven HPPR, the CMN takes a reimagined and adaptive approach to providing local news and information that is distinctive in several ways.

Civic news & information

Rather than just reporting the news of the day, the CMN focuses on stories and information useful and satisfying for one’s life on the High Plains. Its coverage of individuals, organizations and communities intended to create awareness of emerging trends, extend understanding of current issues, draw insights, gain inspiration, offer new ideas and solutions, recognize achievements, give pleasure, grow appreciation, and develop connections between individuals and communities with shared interests. The CMN aims to help everyone experience a better life in their community and contribute more to the life of their community.