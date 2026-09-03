10th annual Old Town Pioneer Days (Burlington, Colo.)

Burlington, Colo, invites you to Old Town Pioneer Days Saturday, Sept. 12.

This living history festival boasts an authentic chuck wagon, pony rides, petting zoo, mechanical bull, bounce house, historical presentations, games and interactive stations for kids, a working saloon complete with can-can shows and gunfights in addition to poker and Faro card games for fun!

Food trucks will be available onsite and our famous Pioneer Punch and beer will be available at the Waterin’ Hole!

Make memories and celebrate history with a day of family fun leading up to the headlining act: Oklahoma Red Dirt artist Lance Roark from 8 to 10 p.m.

Adult Day Pass only tickets are $10

Adults full pass including concert $20

kids 10 and under are FREE

This is an outdoor event, light jackets are encouraged and lawn chairs are welcome to enjoy the concert.

