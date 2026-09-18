© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

15th Annual Kansas Book Festival (Topeka, Kan.)

15th Annual Kansas Book Festival (Topeka, Kan.)

Journalist and author Bill Kurtis will be a special guest at the 15th Annual Kansas Book Festival at Washburn University Saturday, Sept. 26. His 2025 memoir, "Whirlwind: My Life Reporting the News" will be available for purchase.

Other highlighted books to be featured include "Kansas Matters: Twenty-First-Century Writers on the Sunflower State," "Stories from the Phog: Forty Years of Kansas Basketball," and "Opinionated: Kansas Journalists Who Proved Why Commentary Matters, Then and Now."

Additionally, 40+ publishers, nonprofits, and individual authors, and guests are invited to dine at local food trucks, listen to live music, and bring the whole family to enjoy children’s activities.

The event plays host to an award ceremony for the Kansas Notable Books selected annually by the State Library of Kansas, as well as a presentation by the winner of the Hefner Heitz Kansas Book Award, granted by the Kansas Studies Collection at Mabee Library.

The Kansas Book Festival is now expanding to year-round programming, including arranging author visits to local schools and awarding grants to Kansas libraries in need.

Washburn University Mabee Library & Memorial Union
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Kansas Book Festival
ksbookfestival@gmail.com
kansasbookfestival.com
Washburn University Mabee Library & Memorial Union
1700 SW College Ave
Topeka, Kansas 66604
785-670-1509
eodirector@washburn.edu
washburn.edu