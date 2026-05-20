1st Annual Gee Family's Sweet Corn Festival - Amarillo, TX

Join us for our 1st Annual Sweet Corn Fest! A delightful family event celebrating the freshest, farm-grown sweet corn, delicious food, lively music, and a sense of community. Come to Amarillo for a weekend filled with fun and excitement at the farm!

OPEN THROUGHOUT THE FESTIVAL: Hayslide / Kernel Express / Hay Tunnel / Pecan Shooter / 50 Vendors & Food Trucks / Roasted Sweet Corn & Elotes (additional fee) / Bobby’s Big Jump / Lawn Games / Corn Pit / Tire Mountain / Duck Race / Educational Hayride / Face painting (additional fee) / Kid’s Zone (Inside Barn: Includes wheat grinding & plant-your-own seed project).

SCHEDULE

Friday, July 24th

2:00 P.M.Vendor Set-Up

5:00 P.M.Festival opens to public

5:00 P.M.Petting Zoo with Critter Woods Ranch; Photos with Georgie the Highland Cow and family mini-sessions (until 9 P.M.)

5:00 P.M.Live on Robinson Feed Store Stage, Colton Amerson (until 7 P.M.)

7:00 P.M.Live on Robinson Feed Store Stage, Nelson McKinney (until 9 P.M.)

9:00 P.M.Festival closes for the day

Saturday, July 25th

8:00 A.M.Gates open for vendors and food trucks.

9:00 A.M.Wake Up! The Festival is open to the public.

10:00 A.M.Antique Tractor Parade. Watch a parade of antique tractors from The Antique Tractor Association. Displayed all day.

10:30 A.M.Fresh Milled Flour and Bread Class inside the big red barn.

11:00 A.M.Live music on Robinson Feed Store Stage, Tex Rex (until 1 P.M.).

11:00 A.M.Roasted Sweet Corn & Elotes by Gee Family Farm (additional fee, until 9 P.M.).

12:30 P.M.Fundamentals of Canning Class inside the big red barn.

1:00 P.M.Line dancing class by Jacob Mann on Robinson Feed Store Stage (until 2 P.M.).

2:00 P.M.Live on Robinson Feed Store Stage, Grass Daddies (until 4 P.M.).

2:30 P.M.Cheesemaking Class inside the big red barn.

4:15 P.M.“Ask a Farmer” Segment on Robinson Feed Store Stage (until 5 P.M.).

5:00 P.M.Live on Robinson Feed Store Stage, Justin Roberts (until 7 P.M.).

5:00 P.M.Petting Zoo with Critter Woods Ranch (until 9 P.M.).

7:00 P.M.Live on Robinson Feed Store Stage, Willie Chuck (until 9 P.M.).

9:00 P.M.Fireworks sponsored by Shoot the Moon Fireworks.