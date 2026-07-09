2 Day Event - 64th Annual Rock & Treasure Show

$5.00 ADMISSION.

FREE With ID - First Responders, Military, Uniformed Scouts & Children Under 12

Join us for the 64th annual Rock & Treasure Show. Hosted by Nonprofit Golden Spread Gem Mineral & Treasure Society. At the Amarillo Civic Center. Saturday, October 31, 2026 from 9 am to 6 pm. And Sunday, November 1, 2026 from 10 am to 5 pm. 2 Day Event.

Hands On Learning Activities Include: Identifying minerals & fossils, breaking open geodes, dry panning, metal detecting simulation, mineral discovery, minerals & fossils dig and evacuation, and flint knapping lessons.

Vendors offering gem and mineral products, rough gems, raw mineral specimens, crystals, fossils, fine jewelry, lapidary, educational demos, silver, exhibits, kids area, raffles, door prizes and rock walk, and more!

