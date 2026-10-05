4th Annual Fall Fest (Elizabeth, Colo.)

Our biggest (and most FUN!) event of the year is coming up, and you do not want to miss it! This free community festival has face painting, mini pumpkin decorating, food trucks, local vendors, and a movie in the park at dusk!

* Yard games & family photo opportunities with a professional photographer

* 25+ local vendors and businesses, permanent jewelry, Fall Marketplace shopping

* Rose's Creamery Truck + Elizabeth Brewing Company + Rose and Shea Cafe + Hottie Rob's Mobile Eats + Catalina's Tacos + Smokey Trail BBQ

* LOTS of raffles and silent auction!