4th Annual Trinidad Art Fest (Colo.)
4th Annual Trinidad Art Fest (Colo.)
Mark your calendars and bring the whole family for an unforgettable weekend of artistic discovery! FREE
Ignite your literary soul at our three-day celebration of creative writing and storytelling, hosted in partnership with CREATE Trinidad.
Vibe to live performances throughout the historic West Main Street.
Explore unique, handcrafted masterpieces from talented local and regional artists across ceramics, glass, jewelry, photography, and more!
Downtown Trinidad, Colorado
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 20, 2026.
Event Supported By
Trinidad Main Street
creativemainstreet@trinidad.co.gov
Downtown Trinidad, Colorado
210 W. Main StreetTrinidad, Colorado 81082
theteam@trinidadartfest.com