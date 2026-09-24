Author Talk: Chera Hammons and Wes Reeves (Amarillo)

Join the discussion among local poets, Chera Hammons and Wes Reeves, and HPPR's Jenny Inzerillo at Chapterhouse Bookstore Saturday, October 24 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The topic of discussion will include the poets' 2026 publications: Hammons's "Birds of America" by Chera Hammons (Dial Press) and Reeves's self-published "Más Dirtz."

A book signing will follow the discussion. Backlist and new titles for both authors will be available to purchase at the event, as well as high-quality art prints (and more) by local art designer and birder José Barrientos.

