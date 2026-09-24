© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KANZ 91.1FM in southwest Kansas will be off air for a few hours in the late afternoon or evening of Sept 24. while we work on the tower. You can always listen to HPPR in the player above or on the HPPR APP.

Author Talk: Chera Hammons and Wes Reeves (Amarillo)

Author Talk: Chera Hammons and Wes Reeves (Amarillo)

Join the discussion among local poets, Chera Hammons and Wes Reeves, and HPPR's Jenny Inzerillo at Chapterhouse Bookstore Saturday, October 24 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The topic of discussion will include the poets' 2026 publications: Hammons's "Birds of America" by Chera Hammons (Dial Press) and Reeves's self-published "Más Dirtz."

A book signing will follow the discussion. Backlist and new titles for both authors will be available to purchase at the event, as well as high-quality art prints (and more) by local art designer and birder José Barrientos.

Chapterhouse Bookstore, Amarillo
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chapterhouse Bookstore
806-341-9702
hello@chapterhousebookstore.com
https://chapterhousebookstore.com/
Chapterhouse Bookstore, Amarillo
3317 SW 6th Ave
Amarillo, Texas 79106
8063419702
hello@chapterhousebookstore.com
https://chapterhousebookstore.com/