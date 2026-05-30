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Amarillo Film Society celebrates Route 66

Amarillo Film Society celebrates Route 66

Join the Amarillo Film Society members and friends in celebrating Route 66 with the special showing of Samantha Brown's Places We Love episode about Texas and Oklahoma Route 66

Doors open 6:00 p.m. Come early to purchase drinks and food to enjoy while you watch the documentary

Golden Light Cantina
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Amarillo Film Society
amarillofilmsociety@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/groups/559011532852887/
Golden Light Cantina
2906 6th Ave
Amarillo , Texas 79106
(806) 374-9237
info@glcamarillo.com
https://goldenlightcafe.com