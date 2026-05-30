Amarillo Film Society celebrates Route 66
Amarillo Film Society celebrates Route 66
Join the Amarillo Film Society members and friends in celebrating Route 66 with the special showing of Samantha Brown's Places We Love episode about Texas and Oklahoma Route 66
Doors open 6:00 p.m. Come early to purchase drinks and food to enjoy while you watch the documentary
Golden Light Cantina
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Amarillo Film Society
amarillofilmsociety@gmail.com
Golden Light Cantina
2906 6th AveAmarillo , Texas 79106
(806) 374-9237
info@glcamarillo.com