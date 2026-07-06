Amarillo Freemasons celebrate the 100th birthday of Brother Silas Teague
Amarillo Freemasons celebrate the 100th birthday of Brother Silas Teague
The Freemasons will be celebrating the 100th birthday of our Brother Silas Teague on Saturday July 11 at 10 AM at the Khiva Shrine in Amarillo, Texas. The Grand Master of Texas will be present to recognize Brother Teague and present him with a framed certificate and pin honoring his years of service to the community.
There will be a very special cake too!
Khiva Shrine
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Khiva Shrine
305 SE 5th AveAmarillo, Texas 79101
8064712707
gothpromamarillo@gmail.com