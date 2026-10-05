Arkalon Trail of Terror (Liberal, Kan.)

Get ready for a night you won’t forget…

The Trail of Terror returns to bring chills, thrills, and just the right amount of chaos. As you make your way through the trail, nothing is quite what it seems—shadows move, sounds echo where no one should be, and every turn holds a new surprise waiting to test your nerves.

This immersive outdoor experience is designed to keep your heart racing from start to finish. Whether you’re brave enough to lead the group or just hoping to make it out in one piece, the Trail of Terror promises a haunting adventure full of scares, suspense, and unforgettable moments.

All funds raised go to support the Liberal Police & Community Association, helping strengthen community programs and outreach efforts in Liberal.

Food vendors will be on site.

Enter if you dare!