© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
96.3 FM near St. Francis in northwest Kansas is off air due to technical difficulties. You can always listen to HPPR in the player above or on the HPPR APP.

Benefit for the Amarillo Film Society

Benefit for the Amarillo Film Society

Join in the fun August 15th doors open at 6:00 p.m. films shows at 7:00 p.m. in 1928 silent movie considered a masterpiece and definitely Western Noir. The wind itself is its own Erie character. Silent auction items from some of the best artists in Amarillo along with prizes for the Best Western mail and female costumes food and drink available for purchase $20 and it's tons of fun.

Sad Monkey Mercantile
$20
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Amarillo Film Society
amarillofilmsociety@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/groups/559011532852887/
Sad Monkey Mercantile
9800 Texas 217
Canyon, Texas 79015
(806) 488-2658
howdy@sadmonkeymercantile.com
https://www.sadmonkeymercantile.com