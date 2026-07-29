Benefit for the Amarillo Film Society
Benefit for the Amarillo Film Society
Join in the fun August 15th doors open at 6:00 p.m. films shows at 7:00 p.m. in 1928 silent movie considered a masterpiece and definitely Western Noir. The wind itself is its own Erie character. Silent auction items from some of the best artists in Amarillo along with prizes for the Best Western mail and female costumes food and drink available for purchase $20 and it's tons of fun.
Sad Monkey Mercantile
$20
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Amarillo Film Society
amarillofilmsociety@gmail.com
Sad Monkey Mercantile
9800 Texas 217Canyon, Texas 79015
(806) 488-2658
howdy@sadmonkeymercantile.com