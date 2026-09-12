Big Kansas Road Trip samples small-town Concordia

Choose your own adventure Saturday, Oct. 3 with a sample of small-town Concordia, Kan. More than 30 activities, services, tours and workshops are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to give you a little taste of everything.

Purchase a quilt from the Sisters of St. Joseph at Manna House of Prayer; visit the National Orphan Train Complex; learn about the ghostly presences at Brown Grand Theatre; enjoy Bobbi and Dot's chili + cinnamon rolls; and learn about Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (drones) at Cloud County Community College.

Visitors to this FREE event are encouraged to bring a new toy for the Toy Drive and Toy Run hosted by a local motorcycle club.

This Big Kansas Road Trip was organized by the Kansas Explorers Club and the Kansas Sampler Foundation.

The Kansas Sampler Foundation, a non-profit organization, coordinated this Big Kansas Road Trip event.