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Big Kansas Road Trip samples small-town Concordia

Big Kansas Road Trip samples small-town Concordia

Choose your own adventure Saturday, Oct. 3 with a sample of small-town Concordia, Kan. More than 30 activities, services, tours and workshops are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to give you a little taste of everything.

Purchase a quilt from the Sisters of St. Joseph at Manna House of Prayer; visit the National Orphan Train Complex; learn about the ghostly presences at Brown Grand Theatre; enjoy Bobbi and Dot's chili + cinnamon rolls; and learn about Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (drones) at Cloud County Community College.

Visitors to this FREE event are encouraged to bring a new toy for the Toy Drive and Toy Run hosted by a local motorcycle club.

This Big Kansas Road Trip was organized by the Kansas Explorers Club and the Kansas Sampler Foundation.

The Kansas Sampler Foundation, a non-profit organization, coordinated this Big Kansas Road Trip event.

Broadway Plaza
08:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Kansas Sampler Foundation
7856260666
simone.elder@kansassampler.org
www.bigkansasroadtrip.com

Artist Group Info

Big Kansas Road Trip
https://bigkansasroadtrip.com/images/assets/sitecontent/Revised%20BKRT%20Concordia%20PDF.pdf
Broadway Plaza
701 Washington St.
Concordia, Kansas 66901
785-243-2010
https://www.broadwayplazaconcordia.com/