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Big Texas Rally for Recovery (Amarillo)

Big Texas Rally for Recovery (Amarillo)

Join us for the 2026 Big Texas Rally for Recovery Panhandle Edition!

The Big Texas Rally for Recovery is a free community event celebrating recovery, reducing stigma, connecting people with support, and reminding everyone that recovery is possible.

Come enjoy:
🎤 Live entertainment and recovery speakers
🤝 Recovery, treatment, prevention, and community resources
🎯 Interactive activities for all ages
🍴 Food and refreshments
💜 Opportunities to connect with others and celebrate recovery
📚 Information for individuals, families, and anyone wanting to support recovery

Whether you are in recovery, supporting someone you love, looking for resources, or simply want to celebrate the strength of our community, you are welcome!

📅 Saturday, October 3, 2026
⏰ 2:00 to 5:00 PM
📍 Pavilion at the Santa Fe Depot
401 S. Grant Street, Amarillo, Texas

Admission is free and everyone is welcome.
Hosted by Andrea’s Project.

The Pavilion at the Santa Fe Depot
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Big Texas Rally for Recovery
The Pavilion at the Santa Fe Depot
401 S Grant Street
Amarillo, Texas 79101
806-378-4297
https://www.amarillociviccenter.com/