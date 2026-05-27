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Birds of America Book Release, Poetry Reading, and Conversation

Birds of America Book Release, Poetry Reading, and Conversation

Please join us to celebrate the release of Birds of America: Poems by Amarillo poet Chera Hammons at Burrowing Owl Books in Amarillo, TX. Chera will read from her new poetry collection, and WTAMU's Dr. Monica Smith Hart will join her to moderate a conversation and Q&A. This will be followed by a book signing. All are welcome!

Burrowing Owl Books
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Burrowing Owl Books (Amarillo)
(806) 367-8961
burrowingowlbooks@gmail.com
https://www.burrowingowlbookstore.com/

Artist Group Info

Chera Hammons
chera.h.miller@gmail.com
https://www.cherahammons.com/
Burrowing Owl Books
2461 I-40 (Wolflin Square)
Amarillo , Texas 79109
(806) 367-8961
burrowingowlbooks@gmail.com
https://www.burrowingowlbookstore.com/