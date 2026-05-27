Birds of America Book Release, Poetry Reading, and Conversation
Birds of America Book Release, Poetry Reading, and Conversation
Please join us to celebrate the release of Birds of America: Poems by Amarillo poet Chera Hammons at Burrowing Owl Books in Amarillo, TX. Chera will read from her new poetry collection, and WTAMU's Dr. Monica Smith Hart will join her to moderate a conversation and Q&A. This will be followed by a book signing. All are welcome!
Burrowing Owl Books
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Burrowing Owl Books (Amarillo)
(806) 367-8961
burrowingowlbooks@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Chera Hammons
chera.h.miller@gmail.com
Burrowing Owl Books
2461 I-40 (Wolflin Square)Amarillo , Texas 79109
(806) 367-8961
burrowingowlbooks@gmail.com