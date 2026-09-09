Goth Prom presents the 4th annual FREE Bizarre Bazaar (Amarillo)

Goth Prom presents the 4th annual Bizarre Bazaar - Amarillo's original spooky market with 70 + local vendors and food trucks, homemade goods, curiosities, and exceptional oddities!

Come out and meet the beneficiary of goth prom 2027, Amarillo Street Medics. They'll be selling popcorn from the trolley for donations.

This free event is for all ages.

Goth Prom, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, will be selling advance tickets for Goth prom 2027: Last Rites, which will take place Feb. 13.

No clown costumes or makeup will be permitted into this event by security.

