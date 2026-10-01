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Boo At The Mu! — Halloween Event (Colby, Kan.)

Boo At The Mu! — Halloween Event (Colby, Kan.)

Come to the Prairie Museum on Sunday, October 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. for Boo at the Mu!

This fun-filled event for families, kids, and guests of all ages includes candy, crafts, activities, and spooky fun for everyone. This year, enjoy a photo stop station for making memories and a trick-or-treat trail outside in the prairie preserve.

The event is FREE to attend, so wear your costume and meet us there!

Prairie Museum of Art & History
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Prairie Museum of Art & History
785-460-4590
info@prairiemuseum.org
https://prairiemuseum.org/
Prairie Museum of Art & History
1905 South Franklin Ave
Colby, Kansas 67701
785-460-4590
info@prairiemuseum.org
http://www.prairiemuseum.org