Boo At The Mu! — Halloween Event (Colby, Kan.)
Boo At The Mu! — Halloween Event (Colby, Kan.)
Come to the Prairie Museum on Sunday, October 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. for Boo at the Mu!
This fun-filled event for families, kids, and guests of all ages includes candy, crafts, activities, and spooky fun for everyone. This year, enjoy a photo stop station for making memories and a trick-or-treat trail outside in the prairie preserve.
The event is FREE to attend, so wear your costume and meet us there!
Prairie Museum of Art & History
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Prairie Museum of Art & History
785-460-4590
info@prairiemuseum.org
Prairie Museum of Art & History
1905 South Franklin AveColby, Kansas 67701
785-460-4590
info@prairiemuseum.org