Breath-Heal-Live / A day for suicide loss survivors
Breath-Heal-Live / A day for suicide loss survivors
Join us for an encouraging and hope filled day the the Amarillo Botanical Gardens on September 19, 2026. This in person event is all about taking a moment to breath, heal, and truly live. Come connect with nature, fellow survivors, and enjoy time in the beautiful setting. Can't wait to see you there. 17+ only. Lunch provided.
Amarillo Botanical Gardens
$10 - $12.51
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Amarillo Area LOSS Team
sfriemel@hotmail.com
Artist Group Info
Sheri Friemel
sfriemel@hotmail.com
Amarillo Botanical Gardens
1400 STREIT DRIVEAmarillo, Texas 79106
(806) 352-6513
info@abgardens.org