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Breath-Heal-Live / A day for suicide loss survivors

Breath-Heal-Live / A day for suicide loss survivors

Join us for an encouraging and hope filled day the the Amarillo Botanical Gardens on September 19, 2026. This in person event is all about taking a moment to breath, heal, and truly live. Come connect with nature, fellow survivors, and enjoy time in the beautiful setting. Can't wait to see you there. 17+ only. Lunch provided.

Amarillo Botanical Gardens
$10 - $12.51
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Amarillo Area LOSS Team
sfriemel@hotmail.com
sfriemel@hotmail.com

Artist Group Info

Sheri Friemel
sfriemel@hotmail.com
sfriemel@hotmail.com
Amarillo Botanical Gardens
​ 1400 STREIT DRIVE
Amarillo, Texas 79106
(806) 352-6513
info@abgardens.org
https://www.amarillobotanicalgardens.org/