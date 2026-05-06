Brushes & Brunch

Taking place Saturday May 9th from 10:30AM to 12:30PM, this family-friendly art and brunch experience celebrates the bond between people and the American Quarter Horse. Families and loved ones are invited to come together for self-paced painting, shared moments, and meaningful connection at the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum.

Ticket prices are the following:

$25 — Child Ticket (0-18)

FREE — Mom/Caregiver

$10 — Additional Adult (19+)

Note: Children’s tickets include canvas kit. Adult tickets do not include canvas kit but include a giveaway entry. Both tickets include museum access, pastries, fruit and refreshments.

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning March 30, 2026.

For questions, please contact the museum at 806-376-5181 or email at museum@aqha.org.