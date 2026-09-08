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Carnegie Center for the Arts features Salm this September

Carnegie Center for the Arts features Salm this September

Featured artist Carol Salm's watercolors and collages will be on display at the Carnegie Art Center until Sept. 19 so don't miss your chance to check out her work!

This southwest Kansas resident creates beautiful montages, greeting cards, calendars and journals. Much of her work is for sale at the gallery.

The Carnegie Art Center is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Carnegie Center for the Arts
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Carnegie Center for the Arts
6202256388
carnegie1907@gmail.com
https://carnegieartsdodgecity.com/
Carnegie Center for the Arts
701 2nd Street
Dodge City, Kansas 67801
620-225-6388
carnegie1907@gmail.com