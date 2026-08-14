Join us for the opening of the Catrina Dress Exhibit at Arts in the Sunset!

Friday, September 4 at 5:30 PM

Arts in the Sunset | Amarillo, Texas

FREE ADMISSION

This special exhibition brings together a collection of Catrina dresses and costumes from the Adult and Kids Catrina Costume Contests featured during the past three years of the Día de Muertos Festival of Amarillo.

See up close the creativity, craftsmanship, and tradition behind some of the Catrinas that have taken the stage at the festival, from elaborate adult designs to imaginative creations worn by our youngest Catrinas.

The exhibit opens Friday, September 4 and will remain on display through Friday, October 9.

Presented by:

Arts in the Sunset

La Frontera Mexican Food Restaurant

Balú Productions

Día de Muertos Festival of Amarillo, Texas

Amarillo Council for the Latino Arts

Come celebrate the artistry of La Catrina and revisit three years of Día de Muertos Festival memories.

Admission is free and open to the public.