Dia de los Muertos 3-year lookback at Catrina Dresses (Amarillo)
Dia de los Muertos 3-year lookback at Catrina Dresses (Amarillo)
Join us for the opening of the Catrina Dress Exhibit at Arts in the Sunset at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4.
This FREE exhibition brings together a collection of Catrina dresses and costumes from the Adult and Kids Catrina Costume Contests featured during the past three years of the Día de Muertos Festival of Amarillo.
See up close the creativity, craftsmanship, and tradition behind some of the Catrinas that have taken the stage at the festival, from elaborate adult designs to imaginative creations worn by our youngest Catrinas.
The exhibit opens Friday, September 4 and will remain on display through Friday, October 9.
Presented by:
La Frontera Mexican Resturant
The Big Texan Slug Bug Rach
AFP Aesthetics & Wellness
Goodman Engraving
S&C Body Shop
Tanya's Burgers & Chelas
818 Chic Threads Clothing Co.
R66 Motors
Bifrost Code
Balu Productions
Arts in the Sunset
La Frontera Mexican Food Restaurant
Balú Productions
Día de Muertos Festival of Amarillo, Texas
Amarillo Council for the Latino Arts
Come celebrate the artistry of La Catrina and revisit three years of Día de Muertos Festival memories.