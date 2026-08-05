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Centennial Fiesta Exhibit

Centennial Fiesta Exhibit

The Garden City Community Mexican Fiesta will take place for the 100th year on Sept. 11-12, and a temporary exhibit in the Finney County Historical Museum’s Front Door Gallery is marking that milestone. The exhibit, “Centennial Fiesta,” is based on the theme of the 2026 event, “Then, Now and Always.” The display will remain in place until mid-September, spanning the dates of the 100th anniversary fiesta itself, which is acknowledged as Garden City’s longest-running annual community event. The exhibit features three dozen early-day and recent photographs, colorful folkloric dresses and additional items, as well as information tracing the community’s fiesta back to its origins in 1926. The museum is located at 403 S. Fourth Street, adjacent to Garden City’s Lee Richardson Zoo, and admission is free. Fall exhibit hours are 1 to 5 p.m. seven days weekly.

Finney County Historical Museum
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 15, 2026.

Event Supported By

Finney County Historical Museum
6202723664
squakenbush@finneycounty.org

Artist Group Info

squakenbush@finneycounty.org
Finney County Historical Museum
403 S. Fourth at Lee Richardson Zoo
Garden City, Kansas 67846
620-272-3664
squakenbush@finneycounty.org