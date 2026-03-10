Chapterhouse Book Club: "You Should Have Been Nicer to My Mom: A Modern Gothic Horror" by Vincent Tirado (Amarillo)

Are you a book lover in need of a community? Folks of all ages and locales are welcome to join the One More Chapter book club!

We meet at 6 p.m. the third Saturday of every month at the Chapterhouse Bookstore in Amarillo. Don't live in the area? That's ok! Members can join the discussion online through our Discord.

Members vote on what we read every month, with choices from every major genre in Adult and Young Adult. All ages welcome.

Take a look at previous months' picks and vote in our next monthly poll on our book club website: https://bookclubs.com/community-book-club-3/already-read-books

September's pick for Hispanic Heritage Month is "You Should Have Been Nicer to My Mom" by Vincent Tirado (they/them). Copies are available for purchase from Chapterhouse Bookstore, or online via Libro.fm (audiobook) and Bookshop.org (all formats). Book description below.

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"Demons clash with inheritance claims as secrets unfold and violence is unleashed over twelve harrowing hours trapped in a house with the worst thing imaginable: family.

When Papi Ramon, the patriarch of the wealthy Abreu family dies, he gives the family one last message in the will: “One of you is el bacà, the demon that I made a deal with. Get rid of them or you will be damned.” Xiomara, the uncontested favorite of Papi Ramon (and therefore the least liked in the family), watches as everyone dismisses this as the joke of a senile old man and demands the lawyer obtain the previous will Papi wrote.

While the lawyer drives back to his office, a storm breaks out, forcing the entire family—Xiomara’s aunts and uncles and cousins—to remain in the house. And the words of Papi’s will hangs over their heads even heavier than the rain clouds. Over the course of the night, scandal after scandal is revealed to the public about the family. Suddenly a tense few hours of surviving her family turns into a vicious night of recrimination, violence, accusations…and murder.

Xiomara is faced with an impossible task: uproot a demon and somehow kill it or excise the ghosts that linger within her own family.

And the clock is ticking..."

Published by William Morrow, March 10, 2026

