Coffee and Cuties - for kids and their caretakers (Amarillo)
Coffee and Cuties - for kids and their caretakers (Amarillo)
Coffee and cuties is for explorers 5 years and younger with their caregiver.
Our education team offers science-based entertainment for kids while caregivers can take the opportunity to sit back and relax with Roasters Coffee!
A different theme every month makes story time and activities different and exciting for your little learners each visit.
October's theme: creepy crawlies!
Don Harrington Discovery Center
09:45 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
cdominguez@dhdc.org