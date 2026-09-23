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Coffee and Cuties - for kids and their caretakers (Amarillo)

Coffee and Cuties - for kids and their caretakers (Amarillo)

Coffee and cuties is for explorers 5 years and younger with their caregiver.

Our education team offers science-based entertainment for kids while caregivers can take the opportunity to sit back and relax with Roasters Coffee!

A different theme every month makes story time and activities different and exciting for your little learners each visit.

October's theme: creepy crawlies!

Don Harrington Discovery Center
09:45 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

cdominguez@dhdc.org
Don Harrington Discovery Center
1200 Streit Drive
Amarillo, Texas 79106
8063559547
dhdc.org