Coffee & Kolaches with the Author
Coffee & Kolaches with the Author
Book signing with author Cynthia Mines whose new historical novel, Heaven in a Wildflower, is set on the prairie in central Kansas in the early 20th century. Characters include a Czech widow and a Harvey Girl from Victoria. Stop by en route to Wilson's Czech Fest.
Russell Specialty Books & Gifts
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Russell Specialty Books & Gifts
Artist Group Info
minescyn@gmail.com
Russell Specialty Books & Gifts
721 N. Main St.Russell, Kansas 67201
3167344360
minescyn@gmail.com