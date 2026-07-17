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Coffee & Kolaches with the Author

Coffee & Kolaches with the Author

Book signing with author Cynthia Mines whose new historical novel, Heaven in a Wildflower, is set on the prairie in central Kansas in the early 20th century. Characters include a Czech widow and a Harvey Girl from Victoria. Stop by en route to Wilson's Czech Fest.

Russell Specialty Books & Gifts
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Russell Specialty Books & Gifts

Artist Group Info

minescyn@gmail.com
Russell Specialty Books & Gifts
721 N. Main St.
Russell, Kansas 67201
3167344360
minescyn@gmail.com
cynthiamines.com