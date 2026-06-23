Coffee: The Universal Language - SCREENING at Amarillo Little Theatre (Palace Coffee Co.)

Join us for a special evening celebrating the Amarillo Community and its feature in Season 2 of Coffee: The Universal Language!

We are thrilled that Amarillo — along with Palace Coffee Company, 806 Coffee Lounge, and Herencia Coffee — will be featured in the upcoming season of COFFEE The Universal Language. While Season 2 officially begins streaming in August 2026, this event offers an exclusive first look at the Amarillo episode before its public release.

The screening will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at Amarillo Little Theatre. Cocktails and small bites will begin at 7:00 PM, followed by the episode screening at 7:30 PM.

Immediately following the screening, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A with N&D Media and representatives from the featured cafés.

Join us for an evening of celebration, storytelling, and community as we showcase the people, culture, and coffee that make Amarillo special.