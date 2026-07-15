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Family Day

Family Day

Join AMoA for an afternoon of fun for the whole family!

Come celebrate community, art, and the 100th year of Rt. 66 with both indoor and outdoor activities such as live music by Yvonee Perea, yard games, face painting, and hands-on art making. Inspired by artworks from AMoA’s summer exhibitions, "Ed Ruscha + Ron Cooper: Stations Words | Bars Cars" and "Main Street: The Lost Dream of Route 66", art activities will include: create a miniature box-derby car, customized Pop Art bookmarks, and experimental printmaking.

In addition to the free Family Day events, lunch will be available for purchase from FAVs food truck.

Amarillo Museum of Art
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Amarillo Museum of Art
8063715050
amoa@actx.edu
amoa.org
Amarillo Museum of Art
2200 S. Van Buren
Amarillo, Texas 79109
www.amoa.org