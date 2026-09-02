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First Thursday Art Show

First Thursday Art Show

Join Chapterhouse Bookstore for our monthly First Thursday Art Show featuring work by local artists. September's featured artist is Farrah Walton from Farrah's Focus. Our Art Shows are part of 6th Street's First Thursday events and happen from 5-7pm with the artist in attendance. Featured art is for sale by the artist and will be on view at Chapterhouse all month long.

Chapterhouse Bookstore, Amarillo
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Chapterhouse Bookstore
806-341-9702
hello@chapterhousebookstore.com
https://chapterhousebookstore.com/

Artist Group Info

Farrah Walton
farrahsfocus@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/farrahsfocus
Chapterhouse Bookstore, Amarillo
3317 SW 6th Ave
Amarillo, Texas 79106
8063419702
hello@chapterhousebookstore.com
https://chapterhousebookstore.com/