First Thursday Art Show
First Thursday Art Show
Join Chapterhouse Bookstore for our monthly First Thursday Art Show featuring work by local artists. September's featured artist is Farrah Walton from Farrah's Focus. Our Art Shows are part of 6th Street's First Thursday events and happen from 5-7pm with the artist in attendance. Featured art is for sale by the artist and will be on view at Chapterhouse all month long.
Chapterhouse Bookstore, Amarillo
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Chapterhouse Bookstore
806-341-9702
hello@chapterhousebookstore.com
Artist Group Info
Farrah Walton
farrahsfocus@gmail.com
Chapterhouse Bookstore, Amarillo
3317 SW 6th AveAmarillo, Texas 79106
8063419702
hello@chapterhousebookstore.com