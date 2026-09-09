Food For Thought — Tonia Compton, "Semi-Quin Declaration Conversations"
Food For Thought — Tonia Compton, "Semi-Quin Declaration Conversations"
Come for lunch, stay to learn with Food For Thought! Starting at noon on October 15, come to the Prairie Museum of Art & History to hear Tonia Compton lead the presentation, "Semi-Quin Declaration Conversations". A hot lunch made by the Prairie Museum's employees and volunteers will be served for those who RSVP in advance through the DonorBox link provided. We look forward to seeing you there!
Prairie Museum of Art & History
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Prairie Museum of Art & History
785-460-4590
info@prairiemuseum.org
Artist Group Info
Tonia Compton
Prairie Museum of Art & History
1905 South Franklin AveColby, Kansas 67701
785-460-4590
info@prairiemuseum.org