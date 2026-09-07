Celebrate 5 years of Lasso Gallery artists (Amarillo)
Celebrate 5 years of Lasso Gallery artists (Amarillo)
Celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Lasso Gallery with a retrospective exhibit featuring local, regional and international artists from the past five years of the gallery from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
Friends of the Lasso Gallery organized the event to remind folks it is here to support the people of the Texas panhandle and to amplify artistic voices.
Lasso Gallery in Caliche
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Caliche Amarillo
8063981008
info@calicheco.com
Lasso Gallery in Caliche
2311 SW 7thAmarillo, Texas 79106
8063981008
info@calicheco.com