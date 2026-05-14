Garvey Room Exhibit: SAQA, Studio Art Quilters Association - “Living, Language, Land”
Garvey Room Exhibit: SAQA, Studio Art Quilters Association - “Living, Language, Land”
In the Garvey room at the Prairie Museum of Art & History in Colby, KS: An exhibition of Art Quilts inspired by the living-language-land.org project. 26 words, contributed by minority & endangered language holders, reflecting on our relationship to land and nature.
May 1-July 18, 2026. Regional exhibition (KS/OK/MO) of a national traveling exhibit. Quilt interpretations of 26 words of disappearing people/earth. Pieces are either 12 x 12 or 24 x 24.
Prairie Museum of Art & History
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jul 18, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Prairie Museum of Art & History
785-460-4590
info@prairiemuseum.org
Prairie Museum of Art & History
1905 South Franklin AveColby, Kansas 67701
785-460-4590
info@prairiemuseum.org