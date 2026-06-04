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GC Pride Fest

GC Pride Fest

 Join Us for Pride Fest 2026! 

 SATURDAY, JUNE 20TH 
 11 AM to 4 PM
 Steven’s Park, 502 N Main Street, Garden City, KS

 LET’S GET LOUD AND BE PROUD! Come celebrate love, diversity, and community with us in the heart of Garden City! Bring your friends, your family, and your pride - everyone is welcome here.
 
Support your local creators, makers, and community shakers while enjoying a full day of fun! Enjoy delicious food vendors, unique market vendors, live performances and entertainment, plus free activities for all ages.

Interested in becoming a performance artist? Sign up using the forms in our Linktree: https://linktr.ee/bettertogethergc
We’d love to work with you!  

For sponsorship inquiries please email ContactBetterTogetherGC@gmail.com
For updates please follow us on Facebook Better Together Garden City

Help us spread the word and make this year bigger, louder, and prouder than ever!!!

Stevens Park
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Better Together Garden City
contactbettertogethergc@gmail.com
https://linktr.ee/bettertogethergc
Stevens Park
502 N Main St
Garden City, Kansas 67846
3162144963
shreed@alz.org
act.alz.org/gardencity