GC Pride Fest

Join Us for Pride Fest 2026!

SATURDAY, JUNE 20TH

11 AM to 4 PM

Steven’s Park, 502 N Main Street, Garden City, KS

LET’S GET LOUD AND BE PROUD! Come celebrate love, diversity, and community with us in the heart of Garden City! Bring your friends, your family, and your pride - everyone is welcome here.



Support your local creators, makers, and community shakers while enjoying a full day of fun! Enjoy delicious food vendors, unique market vendors, live performances and entertainment, plus free activities for all ages.

Interested in becoming a performance artist? Sign up using the forms in our Linktree: https://linktr.ee/bettertogethergc

We’d love to work with you!

For sponsorship inquiries please email ContactBetterTogetherGC@gmail.com

For updates please follow us on Facebook Better Together Garden City

Help us spread the word and make this year bigger, louder, and prouder than ever!!!