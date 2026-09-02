Calling all card collectors and enthusiasts in southwest Kansas! The Gem Mint Card Show is THE ultimate destination for Pokemon, sports, anime and other collectable cards and will be at the Dodge House & Convention Center this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public.

Raw and graded cards will be available to buy, sell and trade as you join us to collect, connect and celebrate the hobby. We can't wait to see you there!