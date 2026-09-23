Celebrate STEM with the Girls Who Science Club (Amarillo)

Ignite your curiosity!

Girls Who Science is a FREE program that includes conversations, presentations, and Q&A's with esteemed women professionals in the STEM industry.

This program is intended to inspire girls ages 8-18 to pursue a career in STEM, but family and other interested community members are also welcome to attend!

Following the presentation and Q&A, the center will provide a half hour, hands-on learning activity to match our speakers' topic of study. This particular activity is for Girls Who Science club members only.

Girls who Science coincides with Free First Mondays, so the whole family can join in and explore the center's immersive exhibits!

Drop off policy:

-Drop off will begin at 4:30 pm, and the program will begin at 5:00 pm

-All participants will need to sign in prior to the program starting

-All participants need to provide an emergency contact name and phone number

- Participants under the age of 14 will require a guardian signature if being dropped off