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Great Books Series: Dr. Brenden Stephens -- William Carlos Williams' "Spring and All"

Great Books Series: Dr. Brenden Stephens -- William Carlos Williams' "Spring and All"

Out next meeting will be Tuesday, May 12th at 7pm at Burrowing Owl Books in Amarillo. Dr. Brendan Stephens will be leading us in a discussion of excerpts from William Carlos Williams' "Spring and All." Brendan joined WT's English program in 2025, bringing along his expertise in creative writing and literature. I'm excited for all of us to have the opportunity to dive into some prose and poetry together!

The reading is available at this Google link -- just copy/paste:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/18mlcLcJK3PLlDHT-iJTR4eVnL1EZD0WA/view?usp=sharing

As always, please invite along anyone that you think might enjoy our discussions.

Burrowing Owl Books
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026

Event Supported By

WTAMU English, Philosophy, and Modern Languages
mharrison@wtamu.edu
WTAMU

Artist Group Info

jennyinzerillo@gmail.com
Burrowing Owl Books
2461 I-40 (Wolflin Square)
Amarillo , Texas 79109
(806) 367-8961
burrowingowlbooks@gmail.com
https://www.burrowingowlbookstore.com/