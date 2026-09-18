© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Great Plains Renaissance and Scottish Festival (Wichita, Kan.)

Great Plains Renaissance and Scottish Festival (Wichita, Kan.)

Come one, come all to the Great Plains Renaissance Festival -- no time machine required!

Jousts and jests, knights and knaves, bagpipes and blacksmiths, fire breathers, pirates, fairies and more will be on site for two days of celebration. HUZZAH!

Younger time travelers can meet the king and queen, play games, get their faces painted and join in activities throughout the festival.

Come hungry: festival fare includes turkey legs, mead, grog and other eats and drinks fit for a day of wandering the kingdom.

The show goes on rain or shine!

Sedgwick County Park
$5 to $26
10:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Sep 27, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Great Plains Renaissance Festival
316-253-3392
merchants@greatplainsrenfest.com
https://www.visitwichita.com/events/annual-events/renaissance-festival/
Sedgwick County Park
6501 W. 21st Street North
Wichita, Kansas 67205