Great Plains Renaissance and Scottish Festival (Wichita, Kan.)

Come one, come all to the Great Plains Renaissance Festival -- no time machine required!

Jousts and jests, knights and knaves, bagpipes and blacksmiths, fire breathers, pirates, fairies and more will be on site for two days of celebration. HUZZAH!

Younger time travelers can meet the king and queen, play games, get their faces painted and join in activities throughout the festival.

Come hungry: festival fare includes turkey legs, mead, grog and other eats and drinks fit for a day of wandering the kingdom.

The show goes on rain or shine!