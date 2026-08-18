Happy Accident Surrealist Puppet Show at Old Tascosa Brewery
Happy Accident Surrealist Puppet Show at Old Tascosa Brewery
Our favorite surrealist puppeteers group Happy Accident is coming back to Amarillo for a one-night event, featuring Lavatone as the opening music act. We had a blast with them last time they were Old Tascosa Brewery and you don't want to miss this next performance. Suggested donation at the door.
Old Tascosa Brewery
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Old Tascosa Brewery
806-681-4050
matt@otbrewco.com
Artist Group Info
avonlint@gmail.com
Old Tascosa Brewery
3100 SW 6th AveAmarillo, Texas 79106
806-681-4050
matt@otbrewco.com