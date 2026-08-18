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Happy Accident Surrealist Puppet Show at Old Tascosa Brewery

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Happy Accident Surrealist Puppet Show at Old Tascosa Brewery

Our favorite surrealist puppeteers group Happy Accident is coming back to Amarillo for a one-night event, featuring Lavatone as the opening music act. We had a blast with them last time they were Old Tascosa Brewery and you don't want to miss this next performance. Suggested donation at the door.

Old Tascosa Brewery
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Old Tascosa Brewery
806-681-4050
matt@otbrewco.com
www.otbrewco.com

Artist Group Info

avonlint@gmail.com
Old Tascosa Brewery
3100 SW 6th Ave
Amarillo, Texas 79106
806-681-4050
matt@otbrewco.com
www.otbrewco.com