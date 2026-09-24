Hispanic Heritage Month Film Screening: The West Texas Boys

October 1st at 7:00 p.m. at the Amarillo UU Fellowship, 4901 Cornell St., we’ll be screening the award-winning documentary The West Texas Boys for Hispanic Heritage Month. If you haven’t caught it on Panhandle PBS or PBS Passport, here’s your chance! It follows six brothers from Dimmitt who went from migrant farmworkers to Tejano musicians—a story of family, culture, perseverance, and the Hispanic voices that have helped shape the Texas Panhandle. Free popcorn and drinks! Bring a friend or neighbor and come celebrate a story rooted right here in the Texas Panhandle. We’d love to see you there!

Hosted by the Amarillo UU Social Justice Committee