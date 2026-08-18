Hops n' Shops Fall Festival at Old Tascosa Brewery
Hops n' Shops Fall Festival at Old Tascosa Brewery
Join us for another Hops n' Shops Craft Vendor Event at Old Tascosa Brewery. It's Fall Festival time again! We love supporting local crafters and small arts businesses, and you should to! To be a vendor (no vendor fee), email us at avonlint@gmail.com
Old Tascosa Brewery
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Old Tascosa Brewery
806-681-4050
matt@otbrewco.com
Artist Group Info
avonlint@gmail.com
Old Tascosa Brewery
3100 SW 6th AveAmarillo, Texas 79106
806-681-4050
matt@otbrewco.com