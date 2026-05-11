Invisible Genie Presents "Many Infamous Artists"

Invisible Genie is pleased to announce Many Infamous Artists, an outdoor group exhibition opening May 16 from 3 PM until dusk.

Set 23 miles outside of Amarillo, this one-day event invites visitors to experience contemporary art in an unexpected rural setting. The exhibition takes place at Invisible Genie’s “art yard,” located at the southwest corner of FM 1258 and FM 1151, the former site of Pullman Grocery, once a small convenience store known for selling gas, Moonpies, and Keystone Light

Featuring work by 13 artists, Many Infamous Artists explores the visual experience of art in a rural setting, situated at a country crossroads near Power Wheel Ranch, a roadside installation of partially buried Power Wheels. This open-air exhibition transforms the site into a space where art meets landscape, emphasizing accessibility, experimentation, and the relationship between artwork and environment.

Participating artists include Brent Birnbaum, Katie Branham, Ashley Epps, David Golbert, Kegan Hollis, Lienad Kralc, Traci Mahannah, Jeremy Marshall, Gabby Mireles, Martin W. Mulherin, Rick Rueda, Rob Weingart and Matthew Williams.

Visitors are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes, as terrain may be uneven, and to park safely off the road. BYOB

