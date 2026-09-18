Journalists Smith, Wirestone to speak at William Allen White House (Emporia, Kan.)

The final program in the William Allen White Community Partnership 2026 "Journalism" series will feature "The Kansas Reflector & Kansas Journalism with Sherman Smith and Clay Wirestone."

Smith is the award-winning, widely read editor of the Kansas Reflector--and a journalist with close ties to Emporia. Wirestone's new book "Opinionated" was recently released and will be available for purchase at the event.

The Emporia Arts Council Emil Babinger Art Mobile will also be on site with a variety of art and craft projects for all ages.

The home of famed newspaper publisher, William Allen White, is known as Red Rocks.

Open seasonally from mid-April to mid-October, Wednesday through Saturday, 10am-5pm, and 1-5pm on Sundays. See the KHS website for exact open dates.