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Kansas Matters in Dodge City

Kansas Matters in Dodge City

Celebrate Kansas stories at Dodge City Days! Authors for the new collection Kansas Matters: 21st-Century Writers on the Sunflower State will read and discuss what Kansas means to them in this fun event. Kansas Matters is a new anthology that expands our state's stories through 35 poems, essays, and short fiction. Explore the beauty of the land and the fight for its preservation, the division of identity and the belonging of home, the context of our history and our hopes for the future. It is a complex, emotional, and inspiring assertion of why Kansas matters.

Boot Hill Distillery
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

leslie.vonholten@tnc.org
Boot Hill Distillery
501 W Spruce St
Dodge City, Kansas 67801
(620) 371-6309
info@boothilldistillery.com
https://www.boothilldistillery.com/