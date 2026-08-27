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Lunch Bunch: Social Event for 50+ Residents - Free Meal & Community (Amarillo, TX)

Lunch Bunch: Social Event for 50+ Residents - Free Meal & Community (Amarillo, TX)

Calling all folks 50 and better! From NOON to 1PM CT, please come enjoy a hot, sit-down lunch while making new friends. This is a partnership with High Plains Food Bank, WT AmeriCorps, and the Mary E. Bivins Foundation. If you have questions, reach out to Kari at Warford Community Center: (806) 803-9785.

***THIS EVENT IS ONLY MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY — NOT WEEKENDS!***

Warford Activity Center
Every week through Dec 30, 2026.
Wednesday: 12:00 PM - 01:00 PM

Event Supported By

Warford Activity Center
https://www.amarilloparks.org/warford-center

Artist Group Info

jennyinzerillo@gmail.com
Warford Activity Center
1330 NW 18th Ave
Amarillo, 79107
(806) 803-9785
contact@amarilloparks.org
https://www.amarilloparks.org/warford-center