Lunch Bunch: Social Event for 50+ Residents - Free Meal & Community (Amarillo, TX)

Calling all folks 50 and better! From NOON to 1PM CT, please come enjoy a hot, sit-down lunch while making new friends. This is a partnership with High Plains Food Bank, WT AmeriCorps, and the Mary E. Bivins Foundation. If you have questions, reach out to Kari at Warford Community Center: (806) 803-9785.

***THIS EVENT IS ONLY MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY — NOT WEEKENDS!***