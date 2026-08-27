Lunch Bunch: Social Event for 50+ Residents - Free Meal & Community (Amarillo, TX)
Lunch Bunch: Social Event for 50+ Residents - Free Meal & Community (Amarillo, TX)
Calling all folks 50 and better! From NOON to 1PM CT, please come enjoy a hot, sit-down lunch while making new friends. This is a partnership with High Plains Food Bank, WT AmeriCorps, and the Mary E. Bivins Foundation. If you have questions, reach out to Kari at Warford Community Center: (806) 803-9785.
***THIS EVENT IS ONLY MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY — NOT WEEKENDS!***
Warford Activity Center
Every week through Dec 31, 2026.
Thursday: 12:00 PM - 01:00 PM
Thursday: 12:00 PM - 01:00 PM
Event Supported By
Warford Activity Center
Artist Group Info
jennyinzerillo@gmail.com
Warford Activity Center
1330 NW 18th AveAmarillo, 79107
(806) 803-9785
contact@amarilloparks.org