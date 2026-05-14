Main Street: The Lost Dream of Route 66, The Photography of Edward Keating Exhibition Talk
Main Street: The Lost Dream of Route 66, The Photography of Edward Keating Exhibition Talk
6:30 PM | Cocktail reception
7:15 PM | Gallery Talk (Speakers: Carrie Boretz Keating (Photographer and wife of the late Edward Keating) and Caitlin Keating (Journalist, Filmmaker, Producer, and daughter of Carrie and Edward Keating)
In conjunction with the exhibition, Main Street: The Lost Dream of Rt. 66, Photographs by Edward Keating, join us for a conversation about the life and work of the Pulitzer Prize winning photographer Edward Keating. Main Street is the result of 11 years of travels along Route 66 — the 2,400-mile stretch between Chicago and Santa Monica.
Amarillo Museum of Art
$10
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Amarillo Museum of Art
8063715050
amoa@actx.edu
Artist Group Info
Edward Keating