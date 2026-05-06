Celebrate Mother’s Day with a relaxed day out. Join us on May 9th or 16th from 11 AM to 3 PM for the Mama Needs a Mimosa Sip & Shop Shuttle. It’s a simple, fun way to spend time with your friends or treat your mom to something special.

The day starts at Public House with brunch and mimosas. After that, the West Texas Wheels shuttle takes you to some of Amarillo’s favorite shopping spots, including Historic 6th Street and CB Boutique. Riders receive a 10% discount and complimentary snacks at CB Boutique.

Tickets are $30. Save your seat and enjoy a Mother’s Day outing that feels easy, social, and enjoyable.