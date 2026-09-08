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Mark Twain to share wit, wisdom with Pratt Community College

Mark Twain to share wit, wisdom with Pratt Community College

Pratt Community College alumni Kelley Elder will portray Mark Twain, famed American author of “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer,” “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” and “Live on the Mississippi” from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27 in Carpenter Auditorium.

Pratt Community College - Carpenter Auditorium
02:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Pratt Community College
mistyb@prattcc.edu
https://prattcc.edu/performing-arts/

Artist Group Info

Kelley Elder
https://www.facebook.com/kelley.elder.9
Pratt Community College - Carpenter Auditorium
348 NE St 61
Pratt, Kansas 67124