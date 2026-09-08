Mark Twain to share wit, wisdom with Pratt Community College
Mark Twain to share wit, wisdom with Pratt Community College
Pratt Community College alumni Kelley Elder will portray Mark Twain, famed American author of “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer,” “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” and “Live on the Mississippi” from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27 in Carpenter Auditorium.
Pratt Community College - Carpenter Auditorium
02:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Pratt Community College
mistyb@prattcc.edu
Artist Group Info
Kelley Elder
Pratt Community College - Carpenter Auditorium
348 NE St 61Pratt, Kansas 67124