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Meet Lingering Lines Publishing Author Amber Starbuck (book signing event)

Meet Lingering Lines Publishing Author Amber Starbuck (book signing event)

Meet Amber Starbuck author of Ramblings of Grief. Buy a copy of her book, get it signed, take pictures, and chat. An exclusive bookmark will be included at the event.

Barnes & Noble (Westgate Mall)
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Artist Group Info

Amber Starbuck
amberstarbuckauthor@gmail.com
https://linktr.ee/astarbuck19
Barnes & Noble (Westgate Mall)
2415 Soncy Road, Unit #7, Amarillo, TX 79124
Amarillo, Texas 79124