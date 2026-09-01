Meet Lingering Lines Publishing Author Amber Starbuck (book signing event)
Meet Lingering Lines Publishing Author Amber Starbuck (book signing event)
Meet Amber Starbuck author of Ramblings of Grief. Buy a copy of her book, get it signed, take pictures, and chat. An exclusive bookmark will be included at the event.
Barnes & Noble (Westgate Mall)
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Artist Group Info
Amber Starbuck
amberstarbuckauthor@gmail.com
Barnes & Noble (Westgate Mall)
2415 Soncy Road, Unit #7, Amarillo, TX 79124Amarillo, Texas 79124