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Miss Garden City Fiesta Scholarship Pageant (Kan.)

Miss Garden City Fiesta Scholarship Pageant (Kan.)

The annual Miss Garden City Fiesta Scholarship Pageant will take place in the Pauline Joyce Fine Arts Building at Garden City Community College Friday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.

This competition is open to young ladies ages 18 to 24 looking to further their academic careers.

Garden City Community College
Free
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Miss Garden City Fiesta Scholarship Pageant
(620) 290-6264
angelica@gcfiesta.org
https://www.facebook.com/missgardencityfiestascholarshippageant/
Garden City Community College
801 Campus Drive
Garden City, Kansas 67846
6202767611
www.gcccks.edu